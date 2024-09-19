Kaos Has More Of A Link With Romeo + Juliet Than You Might Realise Thanks To This Family Connection

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Netflix's Kaos Netflix

When Kaos first began streaming on Netflix last month, viewers and critics were quick to pick up on similarities with Baz Lurhmann’s adaptation of Romeo + Juliet.

It’s not hard to see why – like Kaos, the 1996 movie was a hyper-colourful retelling of a classic story in a modern setting with a banging soundtrack and an impressive ensemble cast.

But what you might not realise is that the comparisons don’t stop there.

Aurora Perrineau plays Riddy in the Netflix drama, a character inspired by Eurydice from the Greek myth.

The US star is the daughter of fellow actor Harold Perrineau, whose credits include Lost, two Matrix movies and, indeed, Romeo + Juliet, in which he played Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s right-hand man, Mercutio.

Harold Perrineau and Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet Moviestore/Shutterstock

She wrote on X earlier this month: “When I was cast in Kaos on Netflix, the mood board was heavily influenced by [Romeo + Juliet]. Mercutio was prominent on the board.

“It wasn’t until part way through filming that the creators found out he is my dad.”

When I was cast in KAOS on Netflix, the mood board was heavily influenced by Baz Luhrmans Romeo + Juliet. Mercutio was prominent on the board. It wasn’t until part way through filming that the creators found out he is my dad. @netflix @NetflixUK @HaroldPerrineau pic.twitter.com/p4ctOwMavX — Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) September 7, 2024

Look, I’m a proud Dad. I’m not gonna stop posting about it. 😂@AuroraPerrineau makes KAOS on @netflix Aug 29th pic.twitter.com/Dv48owR63E — Harold Perrineau (@HaroldPerrineau) August 22, 2024

And while we’re on the subject, we’ve got nothing but time for Aurora’s Halloween costume from last year, which paid homage to one of her dad’s most iconic on-screen moments:

Since it began streaming three weeks ago, Kaos hasn’t budged from Netflix’s list of most-watched shows, with attention now turning to whether more episodes could be coming in the future.

Netflix is yet to make a call on whether season two could be on the cards, although the show’s creator Charlie Covell has admitted they’d be keen to keep the show going.

“My dream was three seasons,” they told Cosmopolitan UK last month. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more.”