PETA Responds To Karl Lagerfeld Death With 'Gobsmacking' Tribute To 'Old Nemesis'

Animal rights campaign group PETA UK has come under fire for posting an “incredibly disrespectful” tweet about Karl Lagerfeld’s death just hours after it was announced.

Lagerfeld, the creative director of the Chanel and Fendi fashion houses, died at the age of 85 in Paris, French news outlets confirmed on Tuesday.

A couple of hours after the announcement, PETA posted a message on its official UK Twitter account, saying: “Karl Lagerfeld has gone, and his passing marks the end of an era when fur and exotic skins were seen as covetable.

“PETA sends condolences to our old nemesis’s loved ones.”