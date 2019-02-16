A historic monument that marks Karl Marx’s grave has been vandalised for the second time in two weeks. Photographs shared by Highgate Cemetery show the memorial sprayed with phrases such as “Architect of genocide, terror and oppression” in red paint. The words “doctrine of hate” were also painted on the Grade I-listed monument memorial in north London.

Vandals back at Marx Memorial, Highgate Cemetery. Red paint this time, plus the marble tablet smashed up. Senseless. Stupid. Ignorant. Whatever you think about Marx's legacy, this is not the way to make the point. pic.twitter.com/hGKBMYGWNy — Highgate Cemetery (@HighgateCemeter) February 16, 2019

The Highgate Cemetry twitter account shared the photos of the damage on Saturday. The tweet read: “Red paint this time, plus the marble tablet smashed up. Senseless. Stupid. Ignorant. Whatever you think about Marx’s legacy, this is not the way to make the point.” Last week gardeners found vandals had damaged the monument perhaps beyond repair. The damage was done by someone “hitting it repeatedly with a metal instrument,” the chief executive of the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, Ian Dungavell told HuffPost UK.

Today’s scene in Highgate cemetery pic.twitter.com/51Sp3i4Hr1 — paul webster (@paulfwebster) February 16, 2019

He added they would get specialists to repair the damage but said: “it will never be the same again.” He said: “What’s upsetting is attempts to make vandalism part of the political process, but I’m heartened by the people who aren’t Marxists but know it’s not the way to treat the monument of such an important historical figure. “If it is a far-right ideological attack, then people will know it’s wrong and we need to have political debate out in the open and not resort to crude vandalism.”

FRIENDS OF HIGHGATE CEMETERY TRUST Earlier in February vandals damaged the monument by “hitting it repeatedly with a metal instrument".