Kate Bush Makes Rare Public Statement As Stranger Things Gives Her Song 'New Lease Of Life'

Kate Bush pictured in 2014 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Kate Bush has shared a glowing message about the new season of Stranger Things, which makes heavy use of her track Running Up That Hill.

The first “chapter” of Stranger Things’ fourth season debuted on Netflix last week, with multiple episodes featuring Running Up That Hill in key scenes.

Due to its prominent place in the sci-fi drama, the song has made a return to the UK singles chart, peaking at number eight thanks to a huge jump in streams and downloads.

Reacting to the news, the British music icon – who is famously private when it comes to speaking publicly – posted a short message on her official website, celebrating Running Up That Hill’s “new lease of life” thanks to Stranger Things.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she wrote. “It features the song Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at number eight. It’s all really exciting!”

The young cast of Stranger Things Netflix via PA Media

Kate added: “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

She signed off her message: “Best wishes, Kate.”

Running Up That Hill was first introduced as the lead single from Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love album in 1985, peaking at number three upon its original release.

In 2012, a re-recorded version of the track was included in the London Olympics Closing Ceremony, and later released as a single, which also reached number six in the UK charts.

Kate Bush pictured in 1985, around the release of Running Up That Hill Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Kate Bush famously keeps out of the spotlight, but did perform a string of concerts in London back in 2014, where Running Up That Hill was included on the setlist.

The acclaimed musician is often reluctant to allow her music to be featured in films or TV shows, but gave permission to Stranger Things as she was apparently already a fan.