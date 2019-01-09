Kate Bush Insists She's 'Not A Tory' As Quotes Praising Theresa May Resurface

Kate Bush has insisted that she’s not a supporter of the Conservative party, two years on from an interview in which she appeared to praise Prime Minister Theresa May. Back in 2016, Kate raised eyebrows among the more liberal members of her fanbase when she told a Canadian magazine that she thinks May is “wonderful” and “really liked her”. “I think it’s the best thing that’s happened to us in a long time,” she added. “She’s a very intelligent woman but I don’t see much to fear.”

Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock Kate Bush

Her comments have recently resurfaced, following the publication of a book of her lyrics, pushing Kate to pen a “clarification” on her official website about what she really meant. She noted that at the time of the interview she was “frustrated” to see her quotes taken “out of context”, noting: “It seems the quote keeps being used and so I’d like to present my side of the story “Over the years, I have avoided making political comments in interviews. My response to the interviewer was not meant to be political but rather was in the defence of women in power. I felt he was putting a really negative slant on powerful women, referring to a witch hunt involving Hilary Clinton [sic]. “In response I said that we had a woman in charge of our country, and that I felt it was a good thing to have women in power. I should have been clearer when I then said it was the best thing that had happened to us for a long time - because I greatly disliked the behaviour of the previous PM, who at that point I felt had abandoned us and everybody felt angry and let down.”

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Kate performing live in 2014