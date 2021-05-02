Kate Garraway Reveals The 'Very Personal' Note Boris Johnson Sent About Husband's Covid Battle

Kate Garraway has revealed the details of a “very personal” note she received from the prime minister after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus. The former political adviser was in hospital for a year after being admitted with Covid in March 2020, with the illness causing serious damage to his body. Good Morning Britain presenter Kate told Times Radio it was “lovely” to receive the message from Boris Johnson.

MEGA via Getty Images Kate Garraway

She said: “Boris Johnson actually wrote a really, really very personal note reflecting on things that he and Derek had been involved in together and his impression of him as a person, and also thinking of me and the children. “And also Carrie as well, who I think has had a tough time, particularly when Boris was ill and she was pregnant with a first child. “I think she has had a challenging time dealing with that. Mercifully, his health is great now but they must have had some dark moments as well during that period. “So I thought it was lovely that he felt that he should and could and did actually drop me a note. So that was lovely.”

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images Boris Johnson

Kate also said her family are starting a “whole new chapter”, following Derek’s return home last month. Derek is receiving 24-hour-care at home, which Kate has adapted for his needs. “I believe he will improve. I think we’ve all been changed by what we’ve been through actually,” she said.

Jon Furniss via Getty Images Kate with husband Derek, pictured in 2009