Kate Garraway has admitted she could need to step down from her presenting work to care for her husband full time. The Good Morning Britain star’s husband, Derek Draper, has now been in hospital for a year after contracting coronavirus in March 2020. Derek has been free of Covid-19 since June, but the disease has wreaked havoc on his body, which Kate will go into more detail about in the upcoming documentary Finding Derek. In one part of the documentary, Kate is seen talking about her husband’s condition with their 11-year-old son, Billy, as she discusses whether she will need to quit work should Derek return home.

Tony Ward/Shutterstock Kate Garraway at her home in London

During renovations on their home to make it more accessible, Kate tells Billy: “You know that we are hoping that dad will get better and better, but when he comes home he will probably need to be in a wheelchair, so we are trying to make it so he can do all this. “And if I have to give up work to care for him then it is best to do it now when I am earning money.” She adds: “If he needs 24-hour care I will be the primary carer. I have a fear of the reality of that life. It is a completely different dynamic to our relationship.”

Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Kate Garraway and her husband Derek at Piers Morgan's Christmas party in 2019

In another recently-previewed scene, Kate is seen on a devastating call to Derek, during which he tells her he doesn’t know “how to cope”. The presenter – who also has a show on the radio station Magic as well as her GMB role – told The Mirror this week: “Derek had been drifting in and out of consciousness and when he said that, it was absolutely devastating, but it showed me he was still in there. “Even though it was terrible to think his spirits were so low.”

Follow Kate’s incredibly personal journey as she supports husband, Derek, battling with long-Covid.



Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, Tuesday 23rd March at 9pm on ITV & @ITVHub#FindingDerek@GMBpic.twitter.com/Q6266Uf6oL — ITV (@ITV) March 18, 2021