Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has returned home after more than a year in hospital being treated for Covid-19. The 53-year-old former political adviser was admitted in March last year with coronavirus symptoms, before being placed in a coma. He was driven by ambulance to the couple’s north London home on Wednesday. The news was confirmed on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning.

Derek has been taken off all machines and breathing apparatus but will receive 24-hour care at the property, which Kate has adapted in his absence to make it more accessible. Last month ITV broadcast Finding Derek, a documentary exploring Derek’s illness and its effect on their two children – daughter Darcey, 15, and 11-year-old son Billy.

Getty Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured in 2009