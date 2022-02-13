Kate Garraway Discovering 'New Way To Be In Love' With Husband Derek Draper Amid His Covid Recovery

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured after she left the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019 Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has said she is discovering a “new way to be in love” with her husband Derek Draper, amid his recovery from Covid.

The former political adviser, 54, spent months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, before finally returning home.

Although he is now free of the virus, Derek has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Speaking of how their relationship had changed as a result, the Good Morning Britain host told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

Derek and Kate in 2009 Jon Furniss via Getty Images

She said recent months had been “an emotional rollercoaster” and “gruelling” for her but suggested it is much worse for her husband.

Kate and Derek married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy.

Last year, she made a documentary and published a book about Derek’s recovery.