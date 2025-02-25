Kate Hudson Admits She 'Still Regrets' Turning Down A Role In This Much-Loved Film

Kate Hudson in the Capital studio Global

Kate Hudson has admitted she still has regrets about turning down a role in The Devil Wears Prada.

During a candid interview with Capital, the Almost Famous star was asked about roles she’d said no to in the past that she still regrets “to this day”.

After a few seconds, Kate said that the film she wished she’d signed on for was The Devil Wears Prada.

“That was a bad call,” she admitted. “And it was a timing thing, and I couldn’t do it. I should have made it happen and I didn’t.”

Kate added: “That was one, when I saw [the film] I was like, ‘ugh’. But again, everything happens for a reason.”

Anne Hathaway eventually landed the role of Andy Sachs in the hit 2006 movie, but admitted during an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race that she was actually the ninth pick for the part.

Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes are also among those who were thought to have been offered the role before the future Oscar winner, while director David Frankel shared in 2021 that Rachel McAdams had turned it down as many as three times.

Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst were also reportedly offered the chance to appear alongside Meryl Streep in the film.

Anne Hathaway as Andy (in her infamous cerulean sweater) in The Devil Wears Prada 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Despite not being the top choice to play Andy, Anne apparently “never stopped campaigning” and “calling” to land the role, at one point even writing “hire me” in the zen garden of the movie studio’s then-vice president.

She later claimed that accepting Devil Wears Prada was the “easiest yes in the world” that left her “running screaming through my apartment”.

