Kate Middleton Confirms She Is In Remission From Cancer

Britain's Princess Kate arrives for a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her cancer treatment, in London, Tuesday Jan. 14, 2025 in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) via Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales said that her cancer is in remission Tuesday, following a visit to hospital where she received treatment earlier this year.

In a statement on social media, the princess offered her heartfelt thanks to those who helped her and her husband Prince William.

“We couldn’t have asked for more,’’ she wrote. “The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.’’

Kate, as she is commonly known, conducted the solo engagement at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, a world-leading state-of-the art cancer center known for its pioneering research. It hadn’t been previously disclosed that she had been treated there.

“I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice,” she said after arriving at the hospital’s main entrance.

Her Kensington Palace office stressed that she would continue to return to public-facing engagements, albeit gradually. The palace described the visit as reflecting her “own personal cancer journey.’’

The royal family was hard hit by health concerns last year, beginning with the announcement in January 2024 that the king would receive treatment for an enlarged prostate and Kate would undergo abdominal surgery.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. Six weeks later, Kate said she, too, was undergoing treatment for cancer, quieting the relentless speculation about her condition that had circulated on social media since her surgery.