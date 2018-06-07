Kate Spade's Husband Says Her Death Was A 'Complete Shock'

Kate Spade’s husband Andy has said he is “deeply heartbroken” by the death of “his best friend for 35 years”.
The designer, who died on Tuesday in New York in an apparent suicide, suffered from depression and anxiety for “many years” and had been taking medication after seeing doctors.
In a statement published by the New York Times Andy revealed that Kate “sounded happy” when he and their daughter Frances Beatrix spoke to her on Monday evening.
“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he wrote. “It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”
Andy and Kate had been living separately, a few blocks apart, for the past 10 months, and he clarified that they were not legally separated and had not talked about divorce. Their daughter, who he calls Bea, had been living at both their homes.
“We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break,” he wrote.
“This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false.”
Tributes have been pouring in for the designer. with many sharing memories of the first Kate Spade bag their purchased. Chelsea Clinton, Kenneth Cole, Josh Groban, Liz Lange and many more also shared their feelings on social media.
Useful websites and helplines:
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 UK and Ireland
You can call Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk
HopeLine runs a confidential advice helpline if you are a young person at risk of suicide or are worried about a young person at risk of suicide. Monday-Friday 10-5pm and 7pm-10pm. Weekends 2pm-5pm on 0800 068 41 41.