Kate Spade's Husband Says Her Death Was A 'Complete Shock'

Kate Spade’s husband Andy has said he is “deeply heartbroken” by the death of “his best friend for 35 years”.

The designer, who died on Tuesday in New York in an apparent suicide, suffered from depression and anxiety for “many years” and had been taking medication after seeing doctors.

In a statement published by the New York Times Andy revealed that Kate “sounded happy” when he and their daughter Frances Beatrix spoke to her on Monday evening.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he wrote. “It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”