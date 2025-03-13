Katherine Ryan Clarifies Meghan Markle Comments After Claiming She'd Been 'Weaponised' Online

Katherine Ryan via Associated Press

Comedian Katherine Ryan is setting the record straight over comments she made about Meghan Markle and her divisive Netflix series.

On the latest episode of Katherine’s podcast Telling Everybody Everything, the Canadian comic discussed With Love, Meghan, which has already been widely derided by critics.

Following this, her comments were picked up by many news organisations, with the Daily Mail’s headline reading: “Katherine Ryan claims people are ‘hate-watching’ Meghan Markle’s ‘beige’ Netflix series - and calls on Duchess to ‘come clean about Sussex surname’.”

“Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow as defender Katherine Ryan accuses her of ‘lying’,” read the Express’ take on Katherine’s review of the show, while the New York Post claimed: “Meghan Markle’s former ally claims she lied about not knowing Prince Harry: ‘Manicured and very forced’.”

Meghan Markle via Associated Press

In light of this, Katherine shared a clip of her actual remarks on Instagram, writing: “My libertarian husband tells me my comments about Meghan Sussex on this week’s podcast have been weaponised in tabloids and also on Elon Musk’s website.

“Here’s a better overview of what I actually said which I think is more balanced than what has been presented.”

She then insisted: “I like her. I don’t like the cooking show. I just think maybe the girl needs a new manager.”

In the accompanying clip from her podcast, Katherine declared: “I liked Meghan Markle. I was rooting for Meghan Markle.”

Reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s past claims about her experiences as a senior member of the Royal Family, Katherine continued: “Not all racism looks the way you think it’s going to look. There is an unconscious bias in [the UK] and in most countries, really, that a lot of people don’t even realise that they have.

“And I think what feels gaslighting for someone like Meghan Markle… when she says, ’I feel that I was victimised by institutionalised racism,′ then you have to believe her! That is her experience, and it’s really weird for white people to be like, ‘no you weren’t, we’re not racist, we just don’t like you’.”

She added: “To be someone with a mother who is Black, entering the Royal Family, I’m sure they had some feelings about that. Because that’s the Royal Family.”

Turning her attention to With Love, Meghan, Katherine then said: “In addition to that, though, she is very Hollywood. I see [that] now. Maybe it’s just the projects she’s choosing, [but] it does feel like she has lied about whether she knew who Prince Harry was and these details about her childhood change.

“Her whole act just seems very manicured and very forced. I’ve known a lot of Hollywood people. They’re not bad people. I certainly don’t think she’s a bad person. But I think, you know, she likes cosying up to celebrities and she wants the [big-money Netflix] deal – like anyone would, and she likes the fact that she’s married to a prince. Like, of course.

“But I would rather someone lean into that and be like, ‘oh my god – I used to be on Suits and now I’m married to a fucking prince!’. I would rather that than this act of like, ‘I’m just so humble’.”

Katherine then claimed: “So, Netflix continues to try to make Meghan Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle – and technically Meghan Mountbatten – happen with her latest peek behind the royal-adjacent curtain titled With Love, Meghan.”

“People are hate-watching it, though,” she suggested. “People are tuned in, whether they love something or hate something, whatever keeps them watching more episodes. And they’re posting loads about it online.

“If this was Netflix’s intention, to be, like, ‘let’s throw Meghan under the bus’ where even the people who really liked her are sort of turning… not against her… but this is just… she just doesn’t seem to be the kind of gal that I would want to be friends with. It’s too beige.

“And this clip that’s going round where Mindy Kaling is in her kitchen, and Mindy Kaling is like, ’who would have thought that Meghan Markle eats at Jack In The Box, and she’s like, ‘you know I am Sussex now, my last name is Sussex, and it feels so wonderful to have the same last name as the Royal Family, I mean, my children’.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex’s team for comment.

Whether or not Katherine is right about people “hate-watching” the show, the famously-discerning team at Netflix has already made a decision about its future.