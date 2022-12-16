Katherine Ryan Welcomes Baby Daughter And Shares Unusual Name

Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra have welcomed a baby daughter.

The 39-year-old Canadian comedian’s civil partner shared a photo of their newborn on social media on Friday and also revealed the tot’s name.

He captioned it: “Fenna Grace Kootstra. Dec 16, at 12:05am.

“Mom is incredible! Proving her strength repeatedly through the relatively lengthy delivery at home. We are so blessed.”

The Duchess star rekindled her romance with childhood sweetheart Bobby following 20 years apart. They entered into a civil partnership in 2019 and already share a son who was born in 2021.

Katherine also has a 13-year-old daughter from a former relationship.

Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra David M. Benett via Getty Images

Many of the couple’s famous mates congratulated them on their new arrival including fellow comedians Emily Atack and Tom Davis.

After Life actress Roisin Conaty wrote: “Oh my darlings what a beautiful baby huge congratulations to you both. Can’t wait to meet her.”

Katherine previously told The Jonathan Ross Show that she was considering having a home birth with her third child as she gives birth “quickly”, having nearly had her first child in the back of a mini-cab.