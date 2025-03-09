Kathy Bates Addresses Retirement Rumours With Just 5 Words

Kathy Bates Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Kathy Bates hasn’t let her foot off the gas since making her entrance into the entertainment industry in the 1970s — and yet fans still wonder if the Misery and Titanic actor’s career will soon come to an end.

On Wednesday, Kathy stopped by Jennifer Hudson’s US talk show to discuss her new role in the reboot of the ’80s crime drama Matlock, where she addressed whispers about her potential retirement.

“Now Kathy, you know people have rumours [that] you may retire?” J-Hud asked, to which she responded simply: ”I’m not going to retire.”

Her main reason for continuing? The fun she’s been having with the cast of Matlock.

Kathy’s latest comment comes on the heels of a September interview with The New York Times where she said that her role in the crime drama would be her “last dance”.

During last year’s Emmys, Kathy spoke with Entertainment Weekly and further clarified her comments.

“What I meant was, I had one foot out the door until I read the script for Matlock,” she explained. “And then I read Matlock and I said, ‘Okay, close the door. We’re gonna do some more.’ I want it to run for years. It’s that great.”

Throughout the interview, her fellow cast mates expressed their admiration for Kathy. Skye P. Marshall said: “Kathy is in the pocket with so many cultures, [and] communities,” while David Del Rio referred to her as “the queen”.

Kathy Bates in character on the set of Matlock CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Kathy’s warmth, however, extends far beyond the set of her recent project.

During this year’s awards season, Kathy and Shōgun’s Anna Sawai found themselves locked in a tight competition for the coveted title of Best Actress in a TV drama — but formed a bond amid the competition.

