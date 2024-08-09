Katie Price Placed Under Arrest And Detained After Landing At Heathrow Airport

Katie Price Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock for Channel Four

Katie Price was arrested by police who were waiting for her at Heathrow Airport, where she landed on Thursday night.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued after the former glamour model and reality star failed to turn up to a court hearing, having been declared bankrupt for the second time back in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth £761,994.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner was in Turkey at the time, filming a new documentary about corrective surgery, and returned to the UK on Thursday, where she was arrested by police and detained.

As reported by BBC News, she is due to attend a hearing on Friday.

Prior to her arrest, Katie posted a statement on Instagram, calling for “dignity and protection” due to the fact she was travelling with her eldest son, Harvey, who is disabled.

“I would just like to thank everyone that has been showing support and compassion to my situation this week with my pending arrest,” she told her followers.

“Despite what has been misreported I am now [en] route back [to the UK] from filming my documentary. I was never just abroad being ignorant to what’s going on and I stand by the facts, which is that there [have] been miscommunications here between a number of people [...] to do with my [bankruptcy].

“However now l am returning home from work, and I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary.”

She continued: “I do hope of course for my son’s sake, who is with me, that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake, as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.”

Katie had been travelling with her eldest son Harvey Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal,” Katie said. “I would like to point out once again that this is to do with a very unfortunate financial circumstance which as hard as it has been does not make a criminal or a bad person.

“Millions of people suffer losses and go through [bankruptcy], through many different reasons and mine was due to serious mental health issues and breakdowns from PTSD. Whilst it’s been hard, I repeatedly will stand by the fact I am not embarrassed or ashamed that this has happened to me. People [lose] their lives every day over the embarrassment and fear of these situations and the public bullying I’ve endured on this matter is simply just not OK. I will continue to speak out on this and not be ashamed.”

Katie insisted: “I have and am continuing to pay back debtors as ordered by the court. I will address this with the police and courts when I land and I ask for my son Harvey’s sake it’s handled with care and compassion. I am after all only a human being.”

The two-time I’m A Celebrity contestant previously wrote on Instagram last week that she was “shocked” to find herself “yet again headline news”, and accused the media of “trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and family”.

“Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes, I am neither embarrassed or ashamed. I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right,” she said at the time.