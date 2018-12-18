Katie Price Set For Court Appearance After Being Charged With Drink Driving

The former glamour model was charged by postal requisition, following her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in south-east London two months ago.

Katie Price will appear in court after being charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

She will now appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 7 January 2019.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Greenwich have charged a woman with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle.

“Katie Price, 40, of Horsham, Surrey, was charged by postal requisition on Monday, 10 December.

“The charge relates to an arrest for drink drive on Wednesday, 10 October in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.”

Police at the time said officers had come across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

It has been a turbulent year for the mum-of-five, who spent six months banned from driving, after being clocked doing 60mph in a 50mph zone.

She later confessed that she had turned herself in to police after she got behind the wheel two weeks before her ban was up, explaining that she had taken her son Harvey to hospital.