Katie Price Pleads Guilty To Driving While Disqualified

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance, during a hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.
The former glamour model was then banned from driving for three months and fined £1,100.
She committed the offence in July, near her home in West Sussex. She’s expected to be sentenced shortly.
The 40-year-old reality star wore a brown fur Cossack-style hat and matching poncho with black leggings with sunglasses and arrived in a black saloon car.
Flanked by two bodyguards and advisers, she was ushered through the building to a room to await her hearing.
It was Katie’s second court date in a week as on Monday, she appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court for a separate charge.
The former model and TV personality was arrested on suspicion of drink driving while driving her pink Range Rover in October last year and during the hearing, she spoke only to plead not guilty and confirm her name, address and date of birth.