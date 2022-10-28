Katy Perry Clears Up Confusion Over Her 'Malfunctioning' Eye After Viral On-Stage Moment

Katy Perry has spoken out about the viral moment she appeared to get her eyelid stuck during her Las Vegas residency.

The singer sparked fan theories galore earlier this week when she seemed to suffer a glitch while on stage.

Katy was seen struggling to keep her right eye open before twice pressing her temple to try and open the eye as her lashes fluttered erratically.

wait why’d her eye do that-? pic.twitter.com/0gscNxtnhv — Shine 🅴 (@eyesforselenar) October 23, 2022

With some joking she was “glitching” or had “lost the WiFi connection”, Katy has now revealed it was a “broken doll eye party trick”.

The Roar singer shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram, and wrote in a caption: “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers#birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! The show’s set list is a fun through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers!

“This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my t*** (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!) Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we’ll drink, this one’s on me, cause we’re all #chainedtothealgorithm #therealproblemlolhaha.”