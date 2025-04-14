Katy Perry Is Blasting Off Into Space... Seriously, What's Going On There?!

Katy Perry arrives at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony last week via Associated Press

The day has arrived for Katy Perry to be blasted into space.

Yes, you might have heard rumblings for the last few weeks that the California Gurls singer is going where no pop star has gone before – and the moment is finally here.

We imagine you might have a few questions. Namely “why?”. “How?”. And finally, “what?!”.

Allow us to clear things up for you…

Seriously, what’s this about Katy Perry going to space?

Back in February, Katy confirmed that she was set to blast off as part of the first ever all-female crew in history to go to space.

She’ll be part of a six-woman crew on Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket, where she’ll be joined by the likes of broadcaster Gayle King, movie producer Kerianne Flynn and journalist Lauren Sánchez (who is also engaged to Bezos).

Rounding off the crew are activist Amanda Nguyễn and – thankfully! – actual rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Katy enthused on Instagram around the time of the announcement: “If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful wonder!

“I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended). That’s why this opportunity is so incredible – so that I can show all of the youngest and most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively.”

She added: “I am honoured to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters.”

This marks the 11th flight undertaken by Jeff Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin, with this particular voyage dubbed the NS-31 mission.

William Shatner and US daytime presenter Michael Strahan are among those who’ve previously travelled into space with Blue Origin, while comedian Pete Davidson was initially booked on board one flight in 2022, but later backed out due to scheduling issues.

OK… so, when is Katy Perry actually going to space – and what will she do when she’s up there?

According to Blue Origin’s website, the space flight’s “launch window” opens on Monday at around 2.30pm UK time – so there’s not long to go.

While BBC News has reported that the flight is only expected to last around 11 minutes, it will take the six-woman crew more than 100km above our planet.

Those on board the craft will experience weightlessness for some time after surpassing the space boundary – for which they’ve all had to undergo two days’ worth of training, which Katy has been updating her fans about on Instagram.

She also teased that she’s planning to sing once she’s up there, although she remained tight-lipped on exactly what it is that she’ll perform in the moment.

The crew’s official emblem does include a firework motif in honour of Katy, so her signature song Firework could be a strong contender, although we can think of another Teenage Dream cut that would be even more apt:

What else has Katy Perry said about her trip to space?

During an interview with Elle, the Grammy nominee claimed she’s been hoping to go to space for decades, and had already been looking into possible ways to make it happen before she received the call from Jeff Bezos.

“Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line’,” she claimed. “And then they called me, and I was like, ‘Really? I get an invite?’.

“And then they told me about it being the first all-female crew. I take pause in those moments and ask the universe to give me confirmations. And I really felt very sure when they sent me the picture of the space pod, because on the front of the pod is a feather, and that’s my mum’s nickname for me. And so I was like, ‘Okay, I see it’.”

Katy also claimed: “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something.

“If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

As well as her astronaut training, Katy is currently in rehearsals for her Lifetimes world tour, which begins in Mexico next week.

The tour is in support of Katy’s sixth album 143, which received a muted response upon its release last year.