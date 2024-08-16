Katy Perry's Label Addresses Investigation Into Her New Music Video By Environment Authorities

Katy Perry via Associated Press

Katy Perry’s US record label has spoken out amid the latest controversy to hit the singer’s musical comeback.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that authorities in the Balearic Islands were investigating whether the chart-topping star and her crew caused environmental damage in the protected area of Ibiza where her latest video was shot.

The Balearics’ environment department claimed that Katy and the production company behind the Lifetimes video didn’t seek the proper permission to film in the locations in question, and may have damaged the protected dunes of S’Espalmador.

However, it’s worth pointing out that any damage would not constitute a “crime against the environment” as permission to film in the dunes can be sought from the proper authorities.

Capitol, Katy’s record label in the US, insisted: “The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured.

“We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead.”

They continued: “Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General for Coasts and Coastline.

“Our crew received verbal approval on 26 July to proceed with the filming on 27 July. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it.”

Katy Perry’s team did not respond to HuffPost UK’s request for comment earlier this week.

The Grammy nominee’s latest album 143 (named after her so-called “angel number”) is slated for her release next month.

The album’s lead single Woman’s World immediately drew criticism upon its release last month, due to its “regressive” and “dated” lyrics, as well as her choice of producer.

Katy later released a behind-the-scenes clip in which she insisted that the track’s accompanying video was intended as “satire”, presumably pre-empting backlash to the clip.