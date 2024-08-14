Katy Perry's Comeback Is Dealt Another Blow As New Video Sparks Environmental Investigation

Katy Perry performing at King Charles' coronation last year via Associated Press

It’s fair to say that Katy Perry’s return to the pop scene hasn’t been without its hiccups.

First, there was her comeback single Woman’s World, which immediately drew criticism due to its “regressive” and “dated” lyrics, as well as her choice of producer.

Katy even released a behind-the-scenes clip in which she insisted that the track’s accompanying video was intended as “satire”, presumably pre-empting backlash to the clip, while the song itself wound up missing the top 40 completely on both sides of the Atlantic.

Last week, Katy unveiled the follow-up Lifetimes, which serves as the second single from her upcoming seventh album 143.

However, the environment department of the Balearic Islands is now claiming that Katy and the production company behind the Lifetimes video didn’t seek the proper permission to film in the locations of Ibiza where it was shot.

As a result, they said in a press release, an investigation has been launched to determine whether Katy and her film crew caused any environmental damage to the protected dunes of S’Espalmador.

However, it’s worth pointing out that any damage would not constitute a “crime against the environment” as permission to film in the dunes can be sought from the proper authorities.

HuffPost UK has contacted Katy Perry’s representatives for comment.

Katy’s latest album 143 (named after the Grammy nominee’s so-called “angel number”) is slated for her release next month.