Katy Perry after returning from space on Monday afternoon Blue Shepard

On Monday afternoon, Katy and five other women – including journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyễn and rocket scientist Aisha Bowe – formed part of the first ever all-female crew to travel to space.

The team flew on Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket Blue Origin, landing safely back on Earth around 10 minutes later.

And after all that flying, the… wait a minute. Did that say... did that say 10 minutes?

Yes, the six-woman crew were only actually in space for just over 10 minutes, and given how much build-up there was preceding the voyage, many were left feeling a little underwhelmed when it was confirmed the trip was already over…

i’m crying katy perry just went into space for 10 minutes and came back LMAO pic.twitter.com/CztXo9f6i2 — RoriRigz♡ (@roricyrus) April 14, 2025

"katy perry going to space!!"

The actual trip: pic.twitter.com/JK4mOyuiKY — solcito (@_valkyriecroft) April 14, 2025

The way Katy Perry was in space for less time than the length of the 12” version Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand’s hit ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’. — ♡ ElliXia Q ♡ (@ElliXiaQ) April 14, 2025

Katy Perry went to space for 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/s0W7s0Hwcz — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) April 14, 2025

the aliens watching katy perry and gayle king travel to space for 10 minutes: pic.twitter.com/xlvP0GaEOS — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 14, 2025

Lasted longer than Woman's World on the charts. https://t.co/05YJpfiInx — farrrrrrley (@farrrrrrley) April 14, 2025

Having landed safely, Katy was seen emerging from the space capsule holding a daisy (a nod to her four-year-old daughter, who was named after the flower) before crouching down to kiss the ground.

Katy Perry exiting the rocket capsule. pic.twitter.com/rSIApEQ8m2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2025

I kissed the earth, I liked it https://t.co/zUoUjxdRKR — YasinBTC (@YasinBTC) April 14, 2025

Fellow crew member Gayle then revealed that the Grammy nominee performed a quiet rendition of Louis Armstrong’s classic What A Wonderful World once she and the rest of the team were up in space.

Katy later said the moment was “not about me”, or “singing my songs”.

“It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women,” she claimed (via Variety). “It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Confirming she started to cry while Katy sang, Gayle also admitted: “We’d been asking her to sing all the time and she wouldn’t! Everybody said, ‘sing Roar!’, ‘sing Firework!’. And she said, ‘it’s not about me, I wanted to talk about the world’”.

Katy Perry sang ‘What A Wonderful World’ in space:



— “We’ve been asking her to sing ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’ and she said ‘It’s not about me. I want to talk about the world’. It was really special” pic.twitter.com/bQ0DRCFxf9 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 14, 2025

Check out some more of the funniest reactions to Katy and co’s brief trip into space below:

Seems a bit harsh on Katy Perry. https://t.co/e05GqMI03u pic.twitter.com/TGFzA1m2Ba — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 14, 2025

Katy Perry going to space on a random Monday is the most Katy Perry thing a Katy Perry could do — Bradley Daniels-Moore (@bradanielsmoore) April 14, 2025

Katy Perry going to space while the camera cuts to Kris Jenner is maybe the most surreal thing I’ve ever watched — allan 🏴 (@ayoprayer) April 14, 2025

Space experts and experienced astronauts Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speaking at Katy Perry's rocket launch pic.twitter.com/9GU7kDHHDm — Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) April 14, 2025

Watching Katy Perry get blasted into space for some reason pic.twitter.com/nFpMRQFiIE — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm... ✌🏻🐑 (@husseybyname) April 14, 2025

the aliens seeing Katy Perry in space pic.twitter.com/IXAHesn2pE — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) April 13, 2025

katy perry landing in the blue origin capsule like pic.twitter.com/3sus3BD3D0 — 🏋️♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) April 14, 2025

