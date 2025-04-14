After making history as the first pop star to be blasted into space, Katy Perry is now safely back on Earth.
On Monday afternoon, Katy and five other women – including journalist Gayle King, activist Amanda Nguyễn and rocket scientist Aisha Bowe – formed part of the first ever all-female crew to travel to space.
The team flew on Jeff Bezos’ space tourism rocket Blue Origin, landing safely back on Earth around 10 minutes later.
And after all that flying, the… wait a minute. Did that say... did that say 10 minutes?
Yes, the six-woman crew were only actually in space for just over 10 minutes, and given how much build-up there was preceding the voyage, many were left feeling a little underwhelmed when it was confirmed the trip was already over…
Having landed safely, Katy was seen emerging from the space capsule holding a daisy (a nod to her four-year-old daughter, who was named after the flower) before crouching down to kiss the ground.
Fellow crew member Gayle then revealed that the Grammy nominee performed a quiet rendition of Louis Armstrong’s classic What A Wonderful World once she and the rest of the team were up in space.
Katy later said the moment was “not about me”, or “singing my songs”.
“It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women,” she claimed (via Variety). “It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”
Confirming she started to cry while Katy sang, Gayle also admitted: “We’d been asking her to sing all the time and she wouldn’t! Everybody said, ‘sing Roar!’, ‘sing Firework!’. And she said, ‘it’s not about me, I wanted to talk about the world’”.
Check out some more of the funniest reactions to Katy and co’s brief trip into space below: