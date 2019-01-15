Katy Perry Was Once Suspended From School For Getting Intimate With, Errrm, A Tree

The singer has told of how she was once suspended for getting intimate with – wait for it – a tree.

We’ve all got an embarrassing story from school we’d all like to forget, but it appears Katy Perry is only too happy to share hers.

Katy posted a picture of a letter sent home from a teacher when she was in sixth grade that revealed some “inappropriate” behaviour.

Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote: “When I was suspended in sixth grade for humping a tree and I guess other stuff.”

The letter then read: “At the 2:00pm recess, Katy and four other students were in an ‘off-limits’ area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit. Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (‘pelvic thrusts’) to the tree.

“When Katy met with Mrs Clakins, Mr White and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing in the playground in front of some other students. Katy chose to describe it. Her words were ‘it was inappropriate’ and ‘like making out’.”