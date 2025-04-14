Katy Perry Has Just Been To Literal Space. Why Can't I Make Myself Care?

Lauren Sanchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King, who are all going to space via Associated Press

Writing on Instagram on Monday, shortly before her voyage got underway, Katy enthused: “I am so honoured to be alongside five other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew” (the group also includes Gayle King, Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, among others).

Eager fans were able to watch her departure from Earth live through Blue Origin’s site if they wanted to.

In the end, though, many online commenters admitted they couldn’t believe how little they cared about a story that would have stopped them in their tracks even a few years ago.

Reacting to the news on X, musician Elijah Daniel wrote: “There is so much going on rn that I don’t even care to process this information. I’m overstimulated.”

“Imagine telling someone in 2014 that in 2025 Katy Perry would be going to space but that literally no one cares,” another X user stated.

To be honest, I feel the same way. So, I thought I’d ask experts how we all got so news-fatigued that even a global pop icon’s entrance into space elicits a mere “meh”.

there is so much going on rn that i don’t even care to process this information. i’m overstimulated https://t.co/d4LMJbF0Ni — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) April 8, 2025

‘It can feel incredibly overwhelming’

In the past week alone, Trump’s tariffs have caused stock market chaos – and that’s only one flavour of political bedlam.

And that’s without taking into account the last few years’ wars, pandemics and natural disasters.

That’s why London-based Malminder Gill, owner and founder of therapy practice Malminder Gill Therapy, says: “News fatigue isn’t just a lack of interest. It can be a protective response from our nervous system.

According to the expert, “We all have different capacities for stress, and when we reach our capacity, we shut down” our ability to cope – even if all we’re “coping” with is an extraterrestrial Katy.

Meanwhile, therapist Alexandra McNulty, owner of McNulty Wellness Collective, tells HuffPost UK: “It makes sense for us to be fatigued with the news due to the ‘flood the zone’ strategy being employed.”

“I believe we are experiencing moral fatigue, initially coined for combat veterans, but now is being experienced by many folks who are witnessing constant news cycles filled with information that goes against our values and moral beliefs,” she continues.

That sounds a bit extreme for a Katy in space story, but McNulty isn’t saying that’s the direct cause.

Instead, she suggests that the genuinely awful news we wade through daily can make it harder to digest even the lightest of stories, and cause overwhelm in our off-screen lives.

How can I reduce ‘news fatigue’?

Okay, so being underwhelmed by a popstar in space might not matter much. But the effects of “news fatigue” can “increase anxiety, stress and burnout”, Gill says.

“It is important to focus on energy conservation, so rather than getting worked up to the point of ineffectiveness by every news story, to put our energy into our community and the actions we align our values and morals with every day,” McNulty agrees.

She recommends focusing on our “locus of control” to beat news fatigue and thinks it’s important to schedule scrolling time “so that we control our news absorption, not the other way around.”

“If someone already has a lot of stress in life, simply reading and watching the news can feel incredibly overwhelming. It can even make us feel hopeless for the state of the world,” Gill comments.

