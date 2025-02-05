Kay Burley Announces She's Retiring From Sky News After 36 Years In Poignant Speech

Kay Burley pictured outside Downing Street in June 2022 Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

Kay Burley has announced she is stepping away from Sky News after more than 35 years with the broadcaster.

On Wednesday morning, Kay fronted her final edition of Sky News’ breakfast show, declaring: “After over a million minutes of live TV news – more than anyone else in the world – it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions, including my love for travel.

“So, after covering 12 separate general elections – including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year – I am retiring from Sky News.”

“Let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!” she quipped.

“Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning,” Kay then told her loyal viewers. “I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades. You’re awesome.

“I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch.”

During her exit speech, Kay also reflected on covering some of the biggest stories of the last 40 years with Sky News, including the death of Princess Diana, the 9/11 terror attack, the 2012 London Olympics and, in her words, a “plethora of royal weddings”.

“And who can forget days and days and days waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing?” she added, referring to infamous clips of her coverage of the births of younger members of the Royal Family.

Kay Burley has just unexpectedly announced her retirement from Sky News live on air. pic.twitter.com/xnPbeXm2vu — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) February 5, 2025

Towards the end of last year, Kay downplayed widespread rumours that she would be leaving Sky News after 36 years with the broadcaster.

Kay was part of the original Sky News team when it launched in the late 1980s, landing her own show in 2018, before moving to the breakfast slot the following year.

In 2020 she was suspended from the broadcaster for six months, after it emerged she had broken Covid restrictions to celebrate her 60th birthday.

Outside of her broadcasting career, Kay has also made several forays into reality TV, competing on the second season of ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2007, where she finished in seventh place, and the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Hunted.