Kayla Nicole Shuts Down Viral Rumor About Travis Kelce Split With 1 Simple Question

Sports journalist Kayla Nicole is tackling questions about her past relationship with ex Travis Kelce — and she’s not holding back.

During a recent appearance on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast published last week, Nicole weighed in on a viral rumour that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end broke up because he insisted that they split bills.

Host and WNBA star Angel Reese asked Nicole if there was any truth to the online chatter that the sports journalist thought Kelce was “cheap,” and that they split bills “50/50” when they were together.

“Do I look like anybody that would split anything?” Nicole responded.

The Chicago Sky player then pressed further about what caused their breakup, when the fitness entrepreneur interjected.

“No, this is the question: Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?” Nicole asked.

“No,” Reese responded.

“OK. So yeah, that was ridiculous,” Nicole said. “But he addressed that, too, though. I don’t even know how people — why that even became a thing.”

“Yeah, that was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet,” she continued. “But no, there’s no bill splitting.”

She added: “But I think that to each [their] own. If people like to split their bills with their man, I think that that’s what you should do. I don’t do that.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole photographed together on July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Nicole and Kelce went public with their relationship in 2017. They split in 2022 after years of dating on and off.

The Chiefs tight end had addressed the “cheap” rumors during an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” back in 2023, after he and Nicole had ended their relationship.

“How crazy is that?” he said at the time when asked about the rumor.

“Don’t buy into that shit, don’t buy into that shit,” he later continued.

Kelce then said that Nicole had “a very financially stable life” on her own, but that that didn’t mean he didn’t pay for things from time to time.

“We were in a relationship for five years. A hundred dollars here and a hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about,” he said.

“Absolutely ridiculous.” he added about the online chatter.

Kelce began dating pop icon Taylor Swift last year, sparking a media frenzy surrounding their relationship.

Nicole has said publicly on several occasions that she has received online backlash amid Kelce’s new high-profile relationship.

Elsewhere in Reese’s podcast, Nicole said that negativity, presumably from Swift fans, has affected her “to this day.”

“I think that there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people,” she said. “And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”