Teen Olympian So Stunned With Win She Blurts Out 'What The F**k?!' On TV

Sometimes there’s just nothing else you can say.

Runner Keely Hodgkinson was so shocked when she won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday that she blurted out “What the fuck?!” after the race.

The 19-year-old won Team Great Britain’s first track medal in Tokyo during her Olympics debut, finishing the women’s 800m Final in 1 minute and 55.21 seconds and beating the British national record set by Kelly Holmes six years before she was born.

It was the first time a Brit had won a medal in the race in 17 years.

Gary Lineker shared a clip of the candid moment: