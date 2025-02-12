Brits Urged To Keep Cats Indoors At These Times In Spring

Manja Vitolic via Unsplash Is your cat terrorising neighbourhood birds? You might need to give them a curfew.

The other day, it finally happened: I walked to my morning gym class under an inky-blue, rather than jet-black, sky.

We’re set to get three extra minutes of daylight each day soon, which spells good news for fellow spring lovers.

But according to experts at Gardening Express, the speedy approach of nesting season isn’t as wholesome as it sounds.

Chris Bonnett, a gardening pro and founder of the site, says “Birds are facing increasing challenges due to habitat loss, so providing them with a safe space to nest and raise their young has never been more crucial.”

As we head closer to the warmer months, he recommends cat owners keep their furry friends indoors at two times of the day in particular to keep baby birds safe.

When should I keep my cats indoors?

Per the pros, “pet owners can also help by keeping cats indoors at key times, particularly at dawn and dusk, when birds are most active and vulnerable to predation”.

Dawn and dusk change by day ― but you can either gauge it by the daylight levels you’re looking at or check out the times on weather sites.

A 2021 study found that cats in Great Britain kill between 160-270 million animals a year ― a quarter of those are birds.

That’s not just significant during nesting season. Government data shows that 48% of all bird species in the UK have seen population decline between 2015 and 2020.

Dr Richard Gregory, head of science at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), says: “Everyone should be concerned that UK bird populations are continuing to decline as this is a crucial indicator of the condition of our environment and health of our natural world.”

Are there any other ways to protect birds during nesting season?

Yes, many!

Per the experts at Gardening Express, these include: