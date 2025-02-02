Keir Starmer Calls On The EU To Help 'Crush Putin's War Machine' In Ukraine

Keir Starmer, right and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine last month. via Associated Press

Europe must do more to “crush Putin’s war machine” in Ukraine, Keir Starmer will tell EU leaders on Monday.

The prime minister will travel to Brussels for talks on plans for a UK-EU defence and security partnership amid the rising global instability.

Starmer will say that amid signs that Russia’s economy is weakening after nearly three years of war, Europe must now “step up” to help Kyiv.

Interest rates are soaring in Russia as the government struggles to contain high inflation.

Meanwhile, Russian oil and gas revenues were down 29% in 2024 compared to 2022 as international sanctions take effect.

The prime minister will say: “We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe.

“President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.

“I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine.

“Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.”

The PM will meet with Nato secretary general Mark Rutte before travelling to meet with the leaders of the 27 EU member states at an informal meeting of the European Council.

Starmer’s call comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a fresh plea for the international community to support his country.

