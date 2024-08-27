Keir Starmer Defends Giving No10 Pass To Labour Donor Who Gave Him £20,000 For Suits And Glasses

Keir Starmer delivers a speech and press conference in the Rose Garden at 10 Downing Street this morning. via Associated Press

The prime minister has become embroiled in a cronyism row after it emerged Lord Alli was temporarily given top-level access to his official residence after the election.

The Labour peer has donated around £500,000 to the party over the years - including money to cover work wear for the PM.

Labour have also been criticised for giving plum civil service jobs to others with close links to the party.

Asked about Lord Alli’s pass at a press conference in the Downing Street garden today, Starmer said: “He’s a long-term donor and contributor to the Labour Party, he was doing some transition work with us. He had a pass for a short time to do that work. The work finished, and he hasn’t got a pass.”

The Tories have called on cabinet secretary Simon Case - the UK’s top civil servant - to launch a probe into the affair.

Shadow paymaster general John Glen said: “A Downing Street pass should be a privilege reserved for those that require access for work, including civil servants and special advisers, not those requiring occasional access.