Keir Starmer Enjoys Popularity Boost Over His Response To Ukraine Crisis

Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference as he hosts a European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House in London. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has received a boost to his popularity over his response to the growing Ukraine crisis.

More Brits now think he makes the best prime minister when compared to Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage.

The number of voters who think he is doing a good job has also increased in the past week, according to polling by More in Common.

The findings come after a turbulent weekend which has seen Donald Trump berate Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House and the PM host a summit of world leaders aimed at helping to secure peace in Ukraine.

Some 28% of the public now think Starmer makes the best prime minister, up from 22% a week ago.

By contrast, Farage’s numbers have dropped from 26% to 22%, while Badenoch’s have risen slightly from 11% to 12%.

The proportion of Brits who think Starmer is doing a good job has also risen from 22% to 28%, although 52% still think he is doing a bad job.

More in Common also found that 56% of the public believe Starmer’s handling of the Ukraine talks reflects well on the government, compared to just 9% who think it reflects badly on them.

Luke Tryl, the think-tank’s executive director, told HuffPost UK: “Our polling indicates some early signs that the prime minister’s actions on the international stage are cutting through with voters, and the public seem to be impressed.

“Starmer’s approval has received a boost, reaching its highest point of 2025 so far. We’re also seeing a widening gap between those who prefer Starmer as PM versus either Farage or Badenoch, with the proportion of Britons selecting Keir Starmer increasing by six points in just a week.

“By a margin of six-to-one, Britons think that Starmer’s involvement in the negotiations reflects well on the government.