Keir Starmer Forced To Declare He Is 'In Control' Despite Sue Gray And Freebies Rows

Keir Starmer has endured his toughest week since becoming prime minister. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has been forced to insist he remains “in control” of the government less than three months after taking office.

The prime minister has endured his toughest week since winning the general election amid a No.10 briefing war over the salary of his chief of staff, Sue Gray, and criticism of the £100,000 of hospitality he has accepted since 2019.

The rows have threatened to overshadow Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool, which kicks off at the weekend.

It emerged yesterday that Gray saw her salary go up to £170,000 - more than the PM’s - after the election, angering government special advisers who accuse her of blocking higher wages for them.

In an interview with BBC South East political editor Charlotte Wright, Starmer was asked whether he has “got a grip” of his administration.

He said: “I’m completely in control. I’m focused and every day the message from me to the team is exactly the same, which is we have to deliver.

“We were elected on a big mandate to deliver change, I am determined that we are going to do that.”

Starmer was also forced to defend his decision to accept seats in a corporate box at the Emirates Stadium, home of his favourite football team, Arsenal.

The revelation followed the row over Starmer and his wife, Victoria, accepting thousands of pounds worth of clothes from the Labour peer and multi-millionaire party donor, Lord Alli.

The PM told BBC Yorkshire’s political editor, James Vincent: “Since I’ve been prime minister the security advice is don’t go in the stands, not least because it’ll cost a fortune to the taxpayer in security police officers if you choose to go in the stands.

“I’ve taken that advice, I’ve been offered a ticket somewhere else. Frankly I’d rather be in the stands but I’m not going to ask the taxpayer to indulge me to be in the stands when I could go and sit somewhere else where the club and the security say it’s safer for me to be. That is for me a common sense situation.”

He added: “I’m a life-long Arsenal fan. I’ve been going for years and years and years and it’s a real passion of mine and I can go with my boy.”

Starmer also defended the government’s controversial decision to axe winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners, repeating his claim that Labour had to fill a £22 billion “black hole” left by the last government.

He was asked by BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire political editor Tim Iredale: “How long can you carry on blaming the last lot? It gets cold up north, could you survive on £220 a week?”