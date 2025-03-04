Keir Starmer 'Humiliated' As Donald Trump Suspends US Military Aid To Ukraine

Donald Trump meets Keir Starmer at the White House. via Associated Press

Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine has left Keir Starmer “humiliated”, it has been claimed.

The prime minister insisted just two days ago that the US was “a reliable ally”.

Starmer also told MPs yesterday that it was not America’s intention to stop sending military support to Ukraine.

But that is exactly what happened overnight, with a White House official telling the Washington Post: “The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well.

“We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Posting on X, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “By suspending all military aid to Ukraine, Donald Trump has humiliated the people who pretended he was a reliable ally only in search of peace. The UK and Europe must seize frozen Russian assets to resist Putin’s unjust and savage war.”

The UK and Europe must seize frozen Russian assets to resist Putin’s unjust and savage war. — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) March 4, 2025

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the US decision was “profoundly worrying”.

The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying. It is clear that Britain and Europe must re-arm much faster if we want to provide Ukraine with more than just warm words of support. We must work to keep America in, and Russia out. https://t.co/x46OgrfzNE — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) March 4, 2025

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, whose question in the Commons led to Starmer’s insistence that the US would not stop sending aid to Ukraine, said: “Why does the PM believe Trump is a reliable ally?”

pic.twitter.com/Khq5ny7kgO — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) March 4, 2025

But deputy prime minister Angela Rayner refused to criticise Trump when quizzed by broadcasters this morning, saying the UK would not be “derailed or sidelined” in its quest for a peace deal to end the war.

She said: “What the US government decides to do, that’s entirely their decision, but the UK and the prime minister is very clear on our support for Ukraine and that we need that peace deal.

“And President Trump has said that we need a peace deal as well, and we’re focused on making sure we get that over the line with US support and our European partners.”