Keir Starmer Is Now Even More Unpopular Than Nigel Farage, According To A New Poll

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage via Associated Press

Keir Starmer is now more unpopular with the public than Nigel Farage, according to a new poll.

In yet another blow for the prime minister, the number of people with an unfavourable opinion of him has soared to 63% - the highest number since he entered No.10 on July 5.

Pollsters YouGov found that just 27% of voters have a favourable opinion of Starmer, giving him a net rating of minus 36.

Incredibly, that is one point worse than Reform UK leader Farage, whose net approval rating is minus 35.

However, neither of them are as unpopular as former PM Rishi Sunak, who is on minus 42.

In a further blow for Starmer, 60% of voters now have an unfavourable opinion of the Labour Party, less than 100 days since their landslide general election victory.

The findings were revealed just hours after a separate More in Common poll showed that Labour is now just one point ahead of the Conservatives, who are currently in the middle of a leadership contest.

Starmer has endured a miserable time since becoming PM, with the government coming under fire for axing winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

The row over the Labour leader accepting more than £100,000 worth of gifts and hospitality - including £20,000 for suits and glasses from Labour peer Lord Alli - has also seen his popularity take a battering.