Keir Starmer Launches Outspoken Attack On Vladimir Putin As Ukraine Peace Talks Drag On

Keir Starmer visits a military base to meet planners mapping out next steps in the Coalition of the Willing. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer will launch an outspoken attack on Vladimir Putin on Thursday as talks to end the war in Ukraine drag on.

The prime minister will say the Russian president “needs to show he is willing to play ball” as the US tries to broker a truce.

Donald Trump accused Russia of “dragging their feet” after Putin said he was only willing to accept a ceasefire in the Black Sea if certain sanctions are lifted.

Putin has also refused to sign up to a complete 30-day truce in the war, even though Ukraine has agreed to it.

Starmer will travel to Paris on Thursday for another meeting of the “coalition of the willing”, the group of countries he is pulling together to help defend Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

The PM will say: “Unlike President Zelenskyy, Putin has shown he’s not a serious player in these peace talks.

“Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good faith participation from all sides – all while continuing to inflict devastating attacks on the Ukrainian people. His promises are hollow.

“The US is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks, President Zelenskyy has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine’s future. Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball.”

At today’s meeting, which is being co-hosted by French president Emmanual Macron, Starmer will set out the progress made in establishing a future force to deter future Russian aggression in Ukraine.