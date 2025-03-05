Keir Starmer Makes Pointed PMQs Dig At JD Vance As He Praises 'Bravery And Sacrifice' Of UK Troops

Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to attend the House of Commons. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has hit back at JD Vance after his apparent jibe at the British and French armed forces.

In a Fox News interview, the American vice-president took a swipe at Europe’s efforts to provide Ukraine with security guarantees if there is a peace deal with Russia.

“If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

His comments appeared to be a dig at the UK and France, who are so far the only countries to confirm they are willing to put “boots on the ground” in Ukraine.

Critics pointed out that more than 600 British troops were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan while fighting alongside America.

Vance later denied he had been talking about the UK and France - but refused to say who he did actually mean.

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Starmer told MPs that tomorrow will be the 13th anniversary of the deaths of six young British soldiers in Afghanistan after they were killed by an explosive device.

He said that today is also the 18th anniversary of a 22-year-old Marine being killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

The PM said: “These men fought and died for their country, and across the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq 642 individuals died fighting for Britain alongside our allies. Many more were wounded. We will never forget their bravery and their sacrifice.

“I know the whole house will join with me in remembering them and all those who serve out country.”

Keir Starmer: "Across the wars in Afghanistan & Iraq 642 individuals died fighting for Britain alongside our allies."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/6pFd9wmLmv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 5, 2025

Vance was condemned by MPs from across the political spectrum over his comments.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge accused Vance of being “deeply disrespectful”.

Helen Maguire, an army veteran and the Lib Dem defence spokesperson, said: “JD Vance is erasing from history the hundreds of British troops who gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I saw firsthand how American and British soldiers fought bravely together shoulder to shoulder. Six of my own regiment, the Royal Military Police, didn’t return home from Iraq. This is a sinister attempt to deny that reality.”

However, Vance was defended by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who said: “I know JD Vance well. I’ve looked at the comments. I don’t actually think he said that.”