Keir Starmer Becomes First British PM To Phone Iranian President In 3 Years As He Calls For 'Calm'

Keir Starmer on the phone to Iran

Keir Starmer has become the first British prime minister in more than three years to speak to an Iranian president after phoning Masoud Pezeshkian last night.

Starmer told Pezeshkian that he is “deeply concerned” that Iran may hit back at Israel over the killing of a Hamas leader last month.

Ismail Haniyeh, who headed up the political branch of the Palestinian militant group, was killed while in Tehran, supposedly by Israel – although the country has not admitted to it.

Hamas is backed by Iran, and has been supported by the state throughout its war against Israel in Gaza.

Iran’s acting foreign minister said last week that it would respond to the killing of Haniyeh “at the right time” in the “appropriate” way.

On Monday evening, Starmer called on all parties to “de-escalate and avoid further regional confrontation,” as a wider war was not in anyone’s “interest”.

According to the readout on the gov.uk website, the PM added: “There was a serious risk of miscalculation and now was the time for calm and careful consideration.”

Starmer also emphasised his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The PM “raised the cases of foreign detainees in Iran,” calling for them to receive necessary medical care, too.

The two leaders agreed a constructive dialogue was needed.

Starmer said that this could only progress if Iran ceased its destabilising actions including threats against individuals in the UK – and did not continue backing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Starmer and Pezeshkian spoke for 30 minutes after the UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement calling for Iran and its allies to “stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel”.

The statement warned that Iran, which is extremely influential in the Middle East, would be held “responsible” for any upcoming attack on Israel.