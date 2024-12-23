Keir Starmer Pledges 'Brighter Future For Every Person' After Gloomy End To 2024

Keir Starmer via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has said he is “looking towards a better, brighter future for every person” after a gloomy end to 2024.

The prime minister also said he was “hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East” in his Christmas message to the country.

Starmer will celebrate his first Christmas as PM with his family at Chequers, before they travel abroad for a few days over New Year.

He has endured a difficult first six months in office since Labour’s landslide election victory on July 4.

The row over chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to take winter fuel payments off 10 million pensioners continues to dog the government.

But it is the economic fallout from her tax-raising Budget which has the dominated the final weeks of the year.

Official figures confirmed last week that the economy shrunk in October, as it did in September, while inflation is once again on the rise.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also revealed on Monday that the economy flatlined in Labour’s first three months in office.

The findings were the latest blow for Starmer, who has vowed that the UK will have the fastest growing economy in the G7 by the time of the next election.

But despite the avalanche of bad news, the prime minister said he was optimistic for the future.

He said: “As Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Christmas story reminds all of us to reach out to one another. To care for one another. And to look after those around us.

“This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story.

“I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings.

“So, from my family to yours, I hope you have a very merry Christmas.”

Starmer also used his message to pay tribute to “those who will spend their Christmas serving others this year”, including NHS staff, emergency workers, the Armed Forces and charities.

Meanwhile, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said she wanted everyone in the country to have a “happy” Christmas.

She said: “It’s a time for us to support all of those people who need our assistance, who need our help, who need our support.

“And that’s one of the best things about Christmas, that it isn’t just about all of the things that we love and want to do, but thinking about other people.

“And so my message to everyone this Christmas is have a happy one.

“But also remember all of the people who might be in your community or even in your family who need your support. And let’s not forget them either.”