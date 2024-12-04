Keir Starmer Pledges Labour Will Recruit 13,000 More 'Bobbies On The Beat' In Crime Crackdown

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer WPA Pool via Getty Images

Labour will recruit an extra 13,000 neighbourhood police to tackle anti-social behaviour between now and the general election, Keir Starmer will pledge on Thursday.

The prime minister will unveil the plan in a major speech as he attempts to relaunch his government after a turbulent first five months in office.

Every community will have a “named, contactable officer” tasked with patrolling their neighbourhood and who cannot be used to plug policing shortages in other areas, the PM will say.

The new “neighbourhood policing guarantee” is part of a “plan for change” setting out how Labour intends to achieve its five missions for government and will include separate pledges on clearing hospital backlogs, improving education, tackling the cost of living and bringing down energy bills.

But No.10 has denied that the PM has been forced into the reset by the controversies and scandals which have dogged the government since Labour’s landslide election victory in July.

They have included a row over Labour donor Lord Alli buying clothes and glasses for the prime minister, the sacking of Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray, and last week’s resignation by transport secretary Louise Haigh.

In his speech, Starmer will say: “The neighbourhood policing guarantee will deliver 13,000 extra neighbourhood police, visible on your streets, cracking down on anti-social behaviour.

“A named, contactable officer in every community. A relief to millions of people scared to walk their streets they call home.”

The extra numbers will be made up of police, community support officers and special constables.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said the move was “about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police”.

“This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing - where officers are part of the communities they serve,” she said.

“Through this visible, responsive police presence in every neighbourhood, we will restore the trust and partnership that lies at the heart of keeping our communities safe.”

Starmer is also expected to address public concerns about high immigration in his speech, as well as announce a major programme of public sector reform.

He will say: “My government was elected to deliver change, and today marks the next step. People are tired of being promised the world, but short-term sticking plaster politics letting them down.

“Hardworking Brits are going out grafting every day but are getting short shrift from a politics that should serve them.