Keir Starmer Urged To Back Denmark In Its Greenland Row With 'Bully' Donald Trump

Keir Starmer has been urged to back Denmark in its row with Trump. AP

Keir Starmer has been urged to back Denmark in its row with Donald Trump over the future of Greenland.

The prime minister will hold talks with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, in 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening.

Trump has said America should take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous Danish territory.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Donald Trump’s attempts to bully Denmark over Greenland are totally unacceptable and must be called out for what they are.

“His attempts to threaten a Nato ally with military force are dangerous and wrong, and will just embolden the likes of Putin who want to see the West divided.

“I hope Keir Starmer will express the UK’s total solidarity in his meeting with the Danish prime minister today. The UK has a proud history of standing with our allies when their sovereignty is threatened, and we must do the same with Denmark now.”

But asked whether the PM planned to give his support to Denmark when he meets Frederiksen, Starmer’s spokesman said he was “not going to get into hypotheticals” or “give as running commentary” on the row.

He added: “Greenland is a part of Denmark and constitutional arrangements are a matter for Greenland and Denmark.”

Speaking last month, Trump said the people of Greenland “want to be with us”, although he offered no evidence to support that claim.

“I don’t really know what claim Denmark has to it, but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn’t allow that to happen because it’s for the protection of the free world,” he added.