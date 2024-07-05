Keir Starmer Vows To 'Rebuild Britain' As Prime Minister After Labour's Landslide Election Win

Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria enter 10 Downing Street for the first time since he became prime minister. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Keir Starmer today vowed to “rebuild Britain” after becoming prime minister following Labour’s landslide election victory.

The new PM said the country had “voted decisively for change” by handing him a Commons majority of more than 170.

He invited the whole nation to “join this government of service in the mission of national renewal”.

“Our work is urgent and we begin it today,” he declared in a speech outside outside 10 Downing Street.

He was speaking after meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace to formally become PM.

With two results still to be declared, Labour have 412 seats - 211 more than they won in 2019.

By contrast, the Tories have slumped by 250 seats to just 121 MPs.

It is a remarkable turnaround since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn in 2020 in the wake of Labour’s worst election performance since 1935.

King Charles III welcomes Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Addressing the nation before starting work in No10, Starmer acknowledged the rise in public cynicism towards politics following 14 years of Conservative rule.

Outgoing PM Rishi Sunak had earlier apologised to the country as he resigned in the wake of his election humiliation.

Starmer said: “When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation - a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“We need to move forward together. Now, this wound, this lack of trust, can only be healed by actions, not words. I know that. But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgment that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

Starmer said that “the work of change begins immediately - have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain”.

“From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest; to defy, quietly, those who have written our country off,” he said.

“You have given us a clear mandate and we will use it to deliver change, to restore service and respect to politics, end the era of noisy performance, tread more lightly on your lives and unite our country.”