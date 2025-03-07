Starmer's Past Warning About What UK Foreign Aid Cuts Could Mean For Russia Comes Back To Haunt Him

Keir Starmer speaks at a press conference as he hosts a European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House in London, Sunday March 2, 2025. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer once advised against cutting foreign aid over the boost it could give to countries like Russia, it has emerged.

Last week, the prime minister announced he was slashing the international development fund from 0.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 0.3%.

That money will now be redirected to the defence budget, which will increase from 2.3% of GDP to 2.5%, amid the growing concerns about Europe’s security, Vladimir Putin’s land grabs and the Ukraine war.

Starmer admitted that he was not “happy” about the decision but said: “At times like these the defence and security of the British people must always come first – that is the number one priority of this government.”

But, as leader of the opposition, Starmer told the then-Conservative government not to reduce the international aid budget from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5% – precisely because of the boost it gave to countries like Russia.

Speaking in July 2021, the Labour leader said: “Our overseas aid budget goes beyond that moral obligation: it also helps build a more stable world and keeps us safer in the UK.

“This cut will also reduce UK influence just when it is needed most, and of course it risks leaving a vacuum that other countries – China and Russia, for example – will fill.”

The Tories decided to cut foreign aid spending in 2021 because of the strain on public finances at the time.

Starmer chose to cut it again to boost defence spending last week after US President Donald Trump said America would no longer provide military protection for Europe – even amid fears Putin will push further into Europe unless deterred by the west.

But the PM’s decision to boost defence at the cost of foreign aid has been heavily criticised – especially in light of his past warning.

A Labour MP told HuffPost UK: “It does seem the PM has once again been hoisted by his own petard. For many observing this latest display, the ‘vacuum’ he warned about was the one where his principles used to be.”

Tory MP – and deputy foreign secretary under Rishi Sunak – Andrew Mitchell criticised Starmer over the comments too, saying: “I hope the prime minister will revisit his wise words when he supported the rebellion in the Conservative Party against the cut from 0.7% to 0.5%.

“How much more compelling is the case he put so eloquently back then when applied to today’s savage cuts and cynical proposals.”

Speaking almost four years ago, Starmer also said: “The House should have had the opportunity for a straight up/down vote on whether to approve or reject the Government’s cut to overseas aid.”

Now, as prime minister, Starmer has not given parliament a chance to vote on the decision to cut aid.

Back in 2021, the Labour leader also warned: “Cutting aid will increase costs and have a big impact on our economy. Development aid – we all know this – reduces conflict, disease and people fleeing from their homes.

“It is a false economy to pretend that this is some sort of cut that does not have consequences.”

Labour backbencher Sarah Champion quoted these warnings from Starmer in parliament this week during a debate on the reduction in aid.

