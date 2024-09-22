Keir Starmer's Popularity Plummets Amid Sue Gray And Freebies Rows

Keir Starmer arrives ahead of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has seen his popularity plummet since the general election, a new poll has revealed.

The prime minister’s approval rating is now even lower than Rishi Sunak’s, less than three months on from Labour’s landslide victory on July 4.

The Opinium findings come on the back of the ongoing rows over Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray and the controversy over senior Labour figures - including the PM - accepting free gifts and hospitality.

They controversies also threaten to overshadow Labour’s annual conference, which begins in Liverpool today.

According to Opinium, 24% of the public approve of the job Starmer is doing in No.10, but 50% disapprove.

That gives him an overall approval of minus 26%, which is a staggering 15 points worse than three weeks ago.

By contrast, 21% approve of Tory leader Sunak, with 46% disapproving - giving him an approval rating of minus 25%.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ popularity has also nosedived to minus 25% as she faces criticism over her decision to axe winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

Elsewhere, the poll shows 34% of the public think the Labour government is worse than the last Tory one, compared to 30% who think it is better.

However, Labour still leads the Tories on which party is better placed to tackle the major issues such as the NHS, inequality, education, housing and crime.

James Crouch, head of policy and public affairs at Opinium said: “While the prime minister might have a world beating new wardrobe, voters are refusing to wear his government’s austerity drive.

“Not only do the public feel worse off than they did before the election but concerns that Labour has focused too much on government finances rather than growth have almost wiped out their lead on the economy.

