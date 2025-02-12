'Embarrassing To Watch!' Kemi Badenoch Baffles With Her 'Worst Performance' Yet At PMQs

Kemi Badenoch’s latest performance at PMQs stunned viewers on Wednesday as she failed to land a single blow on Keir Starmer.
The leader of the opposition gets the opportunity to ask the prime minister difficult questions in the Commons every week, but Badenoch did not score a single point against her opponent today.
She began by pointing out that a family of six from Gaza have received backing from a judge to live in the UK under the Ukraine refugee scheme, saying: “This decision is completely wrong, it cannot be allowed to stand.”
She asked the government if they would be appeal the ruling.
The PM then surprised Badenoch by saying: “Let me be clear, I do not agree with the decision, she’s right, it’s the wrong decision.
“She hasn’t quite done her homework because the decision was taken under the last government according to the legal framework of the last government.”
He added that the home secretary was looking at the legal loophole to close.
Badenoch just said he had not answered the question.
“I’ve already said the home secretary has her team working on closing this loophole,” Starmer replied, before accusing the Tories of running an “open borders experiment” when they were in government.
Badenoch then accused of him failing to be “on top of his brief” and not answering her questions.
“I’m not talking about what he just said, I know Labour MPs don’t understand much of what they’re saying,” she claimed amid heckling from Labour benches.
Starmer just hit back: “Her script doesn’t allow her to listen to the answer!”
“She asked me if I was going to change the law and close the loophole in question one, I said yes. She asked me again in question two, I said yes. She asked me again in question three, it’s still yes!” Starmer replied.
He added: “This is getting tedious.”
Badenoch said the PM just needed to spend less time “whining” about the last government, but it was the Tory leader, not the prime minister, who caused a huge stir online...