'Embarrassing To Watch!' Kemi Badenoch Baffles With Her 'Worst Performance' Yet At PMQs

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch ParliamentLive.TV

Kemi Badenoch’s latest performance at PMQs stunned viewers on Wednesday as she failed to land a single blow on Keir Starmer.

The leader of the opposition gets the opportunity to ask the prime minister difficult questions in the Commons every week, but Badenoch did not score a single point against her opponent today.

She began by pointing out that a family of six from Gaza have received backing from a judge to live in the UK under the Ukraine refugee scheme, saying: “This decision is completely wrong, it cannot be allowed to stand.”

She asked the government if they would be appeal the ruling.

The PM then surprised Badenoch by saying: “Let me be clear, I do not agree with the decision, she’s right, it’s the wrong decision.

“She hasn’t quite done her homework because the decision was taken under the last government according to the legal framework of the last government.”

He added that the home secretary was looking at the legal loophole to close.

Badenoch just said he had not answered the question.

“I’ve already said the home secretary has her team working on closing this loophole,” Starmer replied, before accusing the Tories of running an “open borders experiment” when they were in government.

Badenoch then accused of him failing to be “on top of his brief” and not answering her questions.

“I’m not talking about what he just said, I know Labour MPs don’t understand much of what they’re saying,” she claimed amid heckling from Labour benches.

Starmer just hit back: “Her script doesn’t allow her to listen to the answer!”

“She asked me if I was going to change the law and close the loophole in question one, I said yes. She asked me again in question two, I said yes. She asked me again in question three, it’s still yes!” Starmer replied.

He added: “This is getting tedious.”

Badenoch said the PM just needed to spend less time “whining” about the last government, but it was the Tory leader, not the prime minister, who caused a huge stir online...

That wasn’t just Kemi Badenoch’s worst performance as leader. It was one of the worst performances ever from a leader of the opposition. She had no capacity to readjust after Starmer gave her a clear and direct answer on the Gaza family. It was embarrassing to watch. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) February 12, 2025

First intervention in #PMQs from Kemi Badenoch and she's already made a catastrophic blunder.



Reading from her script of pre-prepared questions and answers, she's inadvertently revealed it was under a government she was serving in that this happened.



Easy work for Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/vbGeVFb8cq — Jonah (@JonahMunn) February 12, 2025

This #PMQs is a disaster for Kemi Badenoch. Feel like we need a sofa to hide behind. — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) February 12, 2025

Finally: Starmer is still not especially seen as a natural Commons performer. But he still seems to fairly easily get the better of Kemi Badenoch at pretty much every PMQs. Tory MPs are noticing this. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:19:31.944Z

Kemi Badenoch is sometimes accused of taking her #PMQs questions directly from Twitter talking points. Today felt more like her just reading out a list of right wing newspaper headlines. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:12:33.415Z

Kemi Badenoch, who scores an own goal with every #PMQs, accuses Starmer of not being across his brief…only minutes after she cocked up her first question



Absolute pantomime stuff from Badenoch pic.twitter.com/G42PjmOn3g — David (@Zero_4) February 12, 2025

Somehow, Kemi Badenoch is still getting worse at #PMQs At least it was mercifully quick this week. — Ken Ferrett (@kenferrett.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:15:08.918Z

Has Kemi Badenoch considered just putting it all in an email instead. — David Beech (@davidbeech.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:16:34.710Z

Ed Davey asking the type of strategic questions you would expect from the LOTO and with a level of gravitas that is so elusive to Kemi Badenoch #PoliticsLive#PMQs — Lindy Reynolds (@scratchyhen.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:19:43.013Z

There’s an old saying. If you’re talking you’re not listening. Kemi Badenoch really should pay attention to that. That was utterly shocking #pmqs — Roast Beef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:18:26.430Z

Kemi Badenoch is quickly becoming Truss II: return of the vegetable. — Nitsua (@austinlondon.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T12:22:49.687Z

