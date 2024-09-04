Kemi Badenoch Called For Winter Fuel Payments To Be Means Tested, Unearthed Footage Shows

🚨 NEW: Kemi Badenoch called for rich pensioners to be stripped of winter fuel payments at her Tory leadership campaign launch two years ago, despite now criticising Labour for doing that



"Why do we not have a more sophisticated mechanism for means testing?"



Kemi Badenoch called for winter fuel payments for old people to be means-tested, newly-unearthed footage has revealed.

The frontrunner to be the next Tory leader has joined the criticism of the Labour government’s decision to take the payments off all but the very poorest pensioners.

But the Daily Telegraph reported that during the 2022 Tory leadership race, in which Badenoch also ran, she told reporters that it was wrong to give the benefit - worth up to £300 - to every pensioner in the country.

She said: “There is a lot of dead weight in how we run government. I have people in my constituency telling me that they don’t need the winter fuel payments that we give them because they can afford it. Why do we not have a more sophisticated mechanism for means-testing?”

A source in a rival camp said: “This is terrible. Labour’s decision to cut the winter fuel payment was our one effective attack on them. They’ll seize on these comments.”

A spokesman for Badenoch said: “Kemi was referring to a conversation she’d had with a millionaire who lives in her constituency, who told her he gives his winter fuel payment to charity.

