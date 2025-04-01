Kemi Badenoch Has Repeated A Conspiracy Theory About Adolescence Denied By Its Creator

Kemi Badenoch has repeated a conspiracy theory about Adolescence which has been denied by one of the programme’s creators.
The Tory leader told GB News that the Netflix drama is “based on a real story, but my understanding is that the boy who committed that crime was not white”.
In the show, a white boy is arrested after a young girl is stabbed to death.
Posting on X, the right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong told his 1.2 million followers: “Netflix has a show called Adolescence that’s about a British knife killer who stabbed a girl to death on a bus and it’s based on real life cases such as the Southport murderer.
“So guess what. They race swapped the actual killer from a black man/migrant to a white boy and the story has it so he was radicalized online by the red pill movement.
“Just the absolute state of anti-white propaganda.”
X owner Elon Musk replied the post saying: “Wow.”
But Jack Thorne, who wrote the hit drama with actor Stephen Graham, has dismissed the claims.
He told the News Agents podcast: “They’ve claimed that Stephen and I based it on a story, and another story, so we race-swapped because we were basing it on here and it ended up there, and everything else. Nothing is further from the truth.
“Then there was another young girl in south London who was stabbed to death at a bus stop. And there was this thing up north, where that young girl Brianna Ghey was lured into the park by two teenagers, and they stabbed her. I just thought, what’s going on? What is this that’s happening?”