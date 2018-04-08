The Conservative Party has defended one of its MPs for “hacking” into the website of a Labour opponent when she was 28 years old as “youthful exuberance”.

Rising Tory star Kemi Badenoch, 38, admitted she had tried to alter the content to make it more favourable to her party when asked what was the “naughtiest” thing she had ever done.

The party insisted guessing a password did not constitute “real hacking”, despite hacking into websites being a criminal offence which can carry a prison sentence of up to two years.

In an interview with online channel Core Politics, which was since been published by the Mail on Sunday, Badenoch said she “hacked into a Labour MP’s website” a decade ago when she was 28 years old.

She added: “I changed all the stuff in there to say nice things about the Tories.”

Badenoch was elected as an MP an for Saffron Walden just last year

On Sunday night, Badenoch told the Mail on Sunday: “This was a foolish prank over a decade ago, for which I apologise.”

A Tory Party source told the paper it was a case of “youthful exuberance” which occurred before Badenoch was a candidate and did not constitute a serious offence.

But Labour MPs mocked the Tory suggestion that actions of a 28-year-old could be dismissed as “youthful exuberance”.