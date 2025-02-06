Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' Has A Surprising Health Benefit

via Associated Press

Over the weekend, rapper Kendrick Lamar won the coveted Grammy’s award for Song of the Year with his impeccable diss track ‘Not Like Us’ — a track that exploded into the music scene last summer as Kendrick took aim at fellow rapper Drake.

Now, the American Heart Association (AHA) has revealed on social media that the song can actually be a lifesaver for somebody facing a medical emergency.

In a post on Instagram, AHA said: “Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us has 101 beats per minute, the right tempo for hands-only CPR.”

They also added in the caption: “Mustard on the beat. And it could help you save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard and fast in the centre of the chest to the rhythm of ‘Not Like Us.’”

Of course, here in the UK we call 999 but, if nothing else, remember that this song can save lives.

More songs that are great for CPR

More songs than we realise hit the key number of beats to work for hands-only CPR and, fortunately, the first aid experts at First Response Training International have created a handy playlist which includes:

Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees

Eye of the Tiger by (fittingly) Survivor

Stronger by Britney Spears

Set Fire to the Rain by Adele

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) by Backstreet Boys

Wannabe by the Spice Girls

Some Nights by Fun

Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield

Numb by Linkin Park

More Than A Feeling by Boston

The organisation explains: “When the time comes to perform CPR, it needs to be second nature. This repetition, this biennial education saves lives.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a 45 year old man belting out ‘Stronger’ by Britney Spears, if you are performing CPR, everyone around will know that you are a hero.”