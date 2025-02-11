This 1 Moment From Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance Has Become Everyone's Favourite New Meme

Kendrick Lamar performing in New Orleans on Sunday night via Associated Press

But there’s one particular part of his performance that’s really captured people’s imaginations over on social media.

Towards the end of his 13-minute medley, the Grammy winner began teasing a rendition of his hit song Not Like Us, an unabashed diss track aimed at fellow rapper Drake.

In the end, Not Like Us served as the closer during Kendrick’s Super Bowl set, and included one moment where he addressed his rival directly.

When he reached the line that begins “say, Drake…”, Kendrick not only turned to deliver the lyric straight down the barrel of the camera, but also delivered a killer smile while he did it.

The moment he said drake’s name im fucking crying pic.twitter.com/A1ynwTz40v — Jonathan Fujii (@jonathanfujii_) February 10, 2025

And this is the moment fans have been sharing their own takes on ever since…

SAY DRAKE (cheese) pic.twitter.com/V4dFOtVEjS — 🔥 🏠 with a Y 🏠 🔥 (@wyntermitchell) February 10, 2025

That “Say, Drake!” followed by that sinister ass grin to the camera was perfectly insane. LMAO pic.twitter.com/kBBscLE44t — 🫧❀ TANA (@TanaTheFleur) February 10, 2025

kendrick to the camera when he said “say drake” pic.twitter.com/RwdK7vE31H — dazed and confusifying (@potaylortotstoo) February 10, 2025

How Kendrick looked into the camera while singing “Say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young” pic.twitter.com/3bpvDQziMu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 10, 2025

Kendrick really said “Hey Drake” and smiled like pic.twitter.com/AGLOvGabGQ — tiff’s tower of terror (@terribletiffy12) February 10, 2025

Kendrick looked directly at the camera and said:



“Say drake I hear you like em young” pic.twitter.com/aBYkn3hZpk — Did Kanye say something dumb today? (@didjesusdrop) February 10, 2025

Kendrick:



Say Drake, I hear you like them young. pic.twitter.com/fMyb19yOQu — MelaninOnTheMove (@hecallsmePP) February 10, 2025

My man stared RIGHT into the camera like this on that “say, Drake” line lmaooo pic.twitter.com/HCtNuGqlBU — StefanieGD⚔️ (@Spac3Gh0s7_) February 10, 2025

i’m sorry but the way Kendrick looked at the camera when he said “Say Drake” LMFAAOOO I just know Drake is somewhere looking just like this pic.twitter.com/f5v36yv8P1 — nkosi 🥀 (@gldeng6rl) February 10, 2025

Not Like Us premiered in May 2024, at a time when Kendrick and Drake had already become embroiled in a highly-publicised feud, with plenty of diss tracks released between them in a short space of time.

Six months later, Drake filed a lawsuit against both Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, accusing them of pushing the song to appear more popular than it actually was.

UMG responded to say these allegations were “offensive and untrue”, with Drake then filing a second lawsuit against the music corporation, this time for defamation, for failing to prevent the release of a song in which he is “falsely [accused] of being a sex offender”.

Ahead of Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance, Drake’s legal team released a statement which said: “UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment’, but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world.